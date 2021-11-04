In recent months, Charli XCX has dropped some hints about what her next album is going to be like and when it’s coming, but she hadn’t actually offered any concrete info. That changed today, though: Charli has announced that her next album is called Crash and it’s set to drop on March 18, 2022.

She hasn’t shared a tracklist yet, but pre-order listings note the album will have 12 tracks and among them are “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which she shared today and which features Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.

CRASH . the new album . march 18th . pre order now https://t.co/JbMeJPOXrw pic.twitter.com/7qcG52xcf4 — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021

In a recent interview, Charli explained how “Good Ones” is reflective of Crash as a whole, saying, “It definitely sets the palette for the rest of the album. It is heavily ’80s-inspired. There are a lot of uptempo tracks. It’s dark, it’s kind of sexy and sexual and sort of demonic at points, I suppose. But then there are lighter moments, too. But yeah, I think the whole record is about my relationship with relationships and sex and power. But the song itself, I suppose, it’s about falling for a toxic person, being always ready to put myself in the most dangerous positions, just to feel something, which I guess it’s kind of the whole record, but I feel like we’ve all been there at points in life.”

Listen to “New Shapes” above. Charli also announced some 2022 tour dates today, so find those below.

03/26/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

03/29/2022 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/01/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/03/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

04/06/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/08/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/09/2022 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

04/10/2022 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

04/12/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

04/13/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/15/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/16/2022 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/18/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/20/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

04/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/23/2022 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/26/2022 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/28/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/13/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

05/15/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

05/17/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

05/18/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

05/19/2022 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

05/02/2022 — Norwich, UK @ UEA

05/22/2022 — Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

05/23/2022 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/25/2022 — Paris, France* @ Trianon

05/27/2022 — Brussels, Belgium* @ La Madeleine

05/28/2022 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall)

05/30/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra

05/03/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/02/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

06/04/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

06/07/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

06/09/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

my most deadly tour yet. don’t you dare miss it. pic.twitter.com/14qSCnaXc6 — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021

Crash is out 3/18/2022 via Asylum Records UK/Warner Records UK. Pre-order it here.