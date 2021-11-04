In recent months, Charli XCX has dropped some hints about what her next album is going to be like and when it’s coming, but she hadn’t actually offered any concrete info. That changed today, though: Charli has announced that her next album is called Crash and it’s set to drop on March 18, 2022.
She hasn’t shared a tracklist yet, but pre-order listings note the album will have 12 tracks and among them are “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which she shared today and which features Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.
CRASH . the new album . march 18th . pre order now https://t.co/JbMeJPOXrw pic.twitter.com/7qcG52xcf4
— Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021
In a recent interview, Charli explained how “Good Ones” is reflective of Crash as a whole, saying, “It definitely sets the palette for the rest of the album. It is heavily ’80s-inspired. There are a lot of uptempo tracks. It’s dark, it’s kind of sexy and sexual and sort of demonic at points, I suppose. But then there are lighter moments, too. But yeah, I think the whole record is about my relationship with relationships and sex and power. But the song itself, I suppose, it’s about falling for a toxic person, being always ready to put myself in the most dangerous positions, just to feel something, which I guess it’s kind of the whole record, but I feel like we’ve all been there at points in life.”
Listen to “New Shapes” above. Charli also announced some 2022 tour dates today, so find those below.
03/26/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
03/29/2022 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/01/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/03/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
04/06/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/08/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/09/2022 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
04/10/2022 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
04/12/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
04/13/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/15/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/16/2022 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/18/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/20/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
04/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/23/2022 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/26/2022 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/28/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/29/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/13/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
05/15/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
05/17/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
05/18/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
05/19/2022 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
05/02/2022 — Norwich, UK @ UEA
05/22/2022 — Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
05/23/2022 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/25/2022 — Paris, France* @ Trianon
05/27/2022 — Brussels, Belgium* @ La Madeleine
05/28/2022 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall)
05/30/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra
05/03/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/02/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera
06/04/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
06/07/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
06/09/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera
my most deadly tour yet. don’t you dare miss it. pic.twitter.com/14qSCnaXc6
— Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021
Crash is out 3/18/2022 via Asylum Records UK/Warner Records UK. Pre-order it here.