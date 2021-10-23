Pop

Charli XCX And Tove Lo Break Down What It Takes To Be A Top Pop Songwriter

Aside from being an incredibly talented performer and singer in her own right, Charli XCX has also been acclaimed for quite some time as a songwriter for other people. The British talent has written hits like “I Love It” for Icona Pop and “Fancy” for Iggy Azalea, and more off-the-wall songs like should’ve-been-a-banger “OMG” that Camila Cabello released back in 2017. Anyway, for a new project called Song Start, a video and podcast series for up-and-coming songwriters and producers to learn about the industry, Charli sat down with fellow pop star and songwriter Tove Lo to discuss the art of collaboration.

The two are natural friends as they’ve both been working just below the mainstream of pop music for years, quietly making edgier, alternative music that sometimes hits big in the radio and chart world and sometimes doesn’t. But as songwriters, they both know the importance of reading the room when working with someone new, or tactfully changing suggestions to suit what they actually want to do. Watch the two musicians discuss their collaborative processes up above.

Song Start is a new project from songwriters Ali Tamposi and Tamar Kaprelian, who are working in partnership with Noteable and Spotify for Artists. Their new series also features artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Ingrid Andress, Hayley Kiyoko, and so many more. Learn more about it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

