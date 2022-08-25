Charli XCX found herself on the surprising side of a movie review earlier this month when Lena Wilson expressed her disdain for the comedic horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. Among many other critiques, the New York Times writer stated that the movie doubled as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage, as well as promotion for the “Hot In It” artist’s new single “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies).” Charli XCX could not help but fire back.

Charli XCX responds to NYT critic Lena Wilson calling #BodiesBodiesBodies a “95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.” https://t.co/877L2PMPjX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2022

In a TikTok posted Wednesday afternoon, the pop singer used the green screen feature to show the paragraph where her song is mentioned, and then autotuned her voice while she said “I don’t know what’s going on and I simply don’t wanna know.”

This isn’t the only backlash Wilson has received, as Newsweek reports she deleted all her social media after a spirited exchange with actress Amandla Sternberg. Last week, Sternberg contacted Wilson over Instagram DM, telling her, “Ur review was great, maybe if you had gotten ur eyes off my tits you could’ve watched the movie.” Wilson ended up leaking the messages and claiming homophobia, which only wound up backfiring.

Check out Charli XCX’s TikTok above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.