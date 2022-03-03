Ahead of her fifth studio album, Crash, Charli XCX was set to perform at Afterparty, a show in Vegas alongside headliners The Kid Laroi and The Chainsmokers. Afterparty, however, was exclusively open to those who own a Utopian NFT, or were invited by someone who owns a Utopian NFT.

Fans of the “Beg For You” singer quickly responded to the announcement slamming her decision to perform in the NFT show.

Well my question is why support them.. There are reasons why NFTs are bad for artists beyond just the environmental reasons – the community is rife with plagerism and I think if she wasn’t aware of people’s negative opinions she wouldn’t be so hush about promoting the performance — Bank (@Bankeron_) February 10, 2022

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, XCX revealed she decided to step away from the festival.

“I pulled out of the festival. That was my decision that I made and I didn’t feel the need to announce it or let them know or whatever—but I did pull out,” XCX said.

XCX will perform on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 5, and at 80/35 Festival in Des Moines, Iowa this summer.

On her new album Crash, XCX takes inspiration from witchcraft and “femme fatale powers,” according to a release she sent ahead of the album. The album boasts several collaborators, including Rina Sawayama, Christine And The Queens, Oneohtrix Point Never, and more.

Crash is out 3/18 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.