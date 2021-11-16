The F*ck Love era has been prosperous for The Kid Laroi, and now, the rapper officially brings it to an end with a video for the Mustard-featuring “Still Chose You.” He announced the conclusion of the F*ck Love era in a letter she shared on social media today.
In the message, he explained why he shared today’s video, saying, “I know that record is a fan favorite, so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the ‘F*ck Love’ era.”
He also noted that he’s gearing up to take a break, saying, “Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album. I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.”
Laroi ended the message by promising to be “back soon.”
Watch the “Still Chose You” video above and and check out Laroi’s full letter below.
“To my beloved fans,
I hope you all enjoy the ‘Still Chose You’ video! I know that record is a fan favorite, so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the ‘F*ck Love’ era.
It’s been a wild year to say the least. Seeing the impact of the project and hearing about how it’s helped and changed so many peoples lives is f*ckin’ beautiful — but also incredibly surreal. It’s the reason why I do this sh*t. My life has also changed so much this past year because of it and I owe I owe it all to every single one of you. There is no way I will ever be able to repay you.
Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album. I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.
I’ll be back soon, I promise.
I love you,
Laroi.”