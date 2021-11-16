The F*ck Love era has been prosperous for The Kid Laroi, and now, the rapper officially brings it to an end with a video for the Mustard-featuring “Still Chose You.” He announced the conclusion of the F*ck Love era in a letter she shared on social media today.

In the message, he explained why he shared today’s video, saying, “I know that record is a fan favorite, so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the ‘F*ck Love’ era.”

He also noted that he’s gearing up to take a break, saying, “Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album. I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.”

Laroi ended the message by promising to be “back soon.”

Watch the “Still Chose You” video above and and check out Laroi’s full letter below.