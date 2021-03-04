Charli XCX hasn’t exactly been resting on her laurels since the pandemic began, last year she set a goal for herself of completing an album during lockdown and how i’m feeling now is arguably the best full-length she’s ever released. Well, there’s no time like the present to keep releasing new music, and today Charli has done just that by dropping a new collaboration with No Rome and The 1975. After teasing the track last week by declaring her collaboration with these two other pop songwriters was a “supergroup,” the glitchy pop song “Spinning” is officially here.

v excited to be forming a supergroup with @no_rome and @the1975… 🌪 — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 28, 2021

Does her supergroup distinction mean that “Spinning” is simply one of many tracks the trio has worked on together? Maybe! But for now all we know is that Matt Healy of The 1975 and Charli are both huge fans of No Rome, a pop songwriter based in London who is signed to the label Dirty Hit, which you may have heard of because The 1975 are also signed to it. Sonically, the track is much more in line with where Charli has gone in the past than Healy, though some of the song’s more pure pop elements definitely invoke the band’s early work. Listen to the new track above.