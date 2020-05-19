The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Charlotte Aitchison is at her best when she works fast.

Nothing illustrates this more than “Claws,” the first single off her newest album as Charli XCX, How I’m Feeling Now, which was released last Friday. Glitchy, grunge-pop for the obsessive indoor love that tends to swell when real danger is suddenly omnipresent, “Claws” is a culmination of everything that Charli XCX does right. The production is dreamy, jittery pop intersecting with industrial clank, the lyrics are saccharine sweet nothings that pivot on a dime toward raunchy like a horny free association exercise — this is “We Didn’t Start The Fire” cadence, but make it crush culture — and, underlying it all, an unflinching vulnerability, the kind that’s impossible to achieve without a wild amount of inner strength, as anyone who has been in an adult relationship knows. Charli does all that in under three minutes, crafting the perfect first track to introduce an album she made in less than two months.

There’s working fast, then there’s nearly superhuman.

Lately, it seems like Charli might be the latter. And, “Claws” is only one song out of eleven — some of which are even better than the lead single. How I’m Feeling Now has been in the world for just about five days at the time of writing this, and already it’s inching its way up in the ranking of her discography. It’s early yet, but this one just might be the best album of her career. It’s also the most emotionally raw album of her discography, and maybe, the happiest, despite it all. She’s shared one of the biggest influences on this release is her longterm long-distance boyfriend moving in with her to wait out quarantine, and how much the physical proximity of the last few months have changed their relationship. If How I’m Feeling Now reflects anything, it’s a relationship in metamorphosis, maturing and deeping in real time.

When making her 2017 “mixtape” Pop 2, Aitchison and the tape’s producer, AG Cook, who shows up again in a big way on Feeling talked at length about how they pieced the entire Pop 2 tape together in just three months, 13 collaborators notwithstanding. Arguably her best work up until last Friday, and objectively a pivotal moment in Charli’s career, that mixtape’s popularity with fans and critics alike seemed to eclipse the painstaking care and years of work that went into Charli, last year’s official album released with plenty of press lead up, flashy music videos, and another full slate of high-profile guests. That isn’t to say Charli wasn’t a triumph in plenty of ways, I still come back to “Gone” and “Click” regularly, but her self-titled inadvertently revealed Charli’s greatest strength — she works best when working quickly, and that sense of immediacy comes through in her newest music. (She’s already compared these two albums herself, dubbing them sisters.)

With that context, the strength of this latest release — an official album this time but one created in just 39 days during isolation due to the pandemic of COVID-19 — is unsurprising in some ways. But it’s still rather astonishing to realize that in the course of six weeks, and while facing the restrictions of limited travel and minimal face-to-face contact, Charli made a better pop album than most stars can come up with when they have access to practically unlimited resources. The resonance of this album is partially due to another element that’s totally different for an XCX release — there isn’t a single guest, most likely another necessary constraint of social distancing guidelines and the speed of release.