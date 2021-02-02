The pop world was shocked Sunday to learn of the death of pioneering Scottish producer Sophie. Many musicians and fans alike mourned their collective loss offered their condolences. But those closest to Sophie, including Charli XCX, needed time to process her passing. Charli XCX has now shared a touching statement about Sophie’s impact on her life in a heartfelt open letter.

Sharing a message to social media, Charli XCX said Sophie “completely changed” her life:

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life. There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous. I can’t explain how I feel and I can’t encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post. I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read. But for now, all I can [say] is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and will never forget you Sophie.”

After learning of Sophie’s passing, fans tried to console Charli XCX by launching the hashtag #HereForCharli. They shared their love, well wishes, and favorite photos of the singer. However, it didn’t take long for fans of 16-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to take over the hashtag, and D’Amelio mistakenly thanked her followers for showing her love.

Read Charli XCX’s heartfelt open letter above.

