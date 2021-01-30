Getty Image
The Music World Reacts To The Loss Of Scottish Producer Sophie

Scottish producer Sophie has tragically died at the age of 34 after an accidental fall, and their outsized impact on the pop world is being mourned after the news broke. Sophie’s label, Transgressive, and management company Future Classic confirmed the news and many of their peers and fellow musicians are sharing an outpouring of support and grief at the tragic loss.

The avant-garde pop producer and performer was in Athens, Greece at the time of their death. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us,” the label wrote in their confirmation of the devastating news. “The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Sophie’s last album, 2019’s Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was the first record to prominently feature the producer’s vocals, releasing after Sophie came out as transgender and shared their identity with the world. The album was widely regarded as one of the best electronic records of the year, and was nominated for a 2019 Grammy at in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. It is a tragedy for the music world to lose such a force at such a young age, and fans and critics are joining artists in mourning.

