Charli XCX isn’t impressed by sympathy from supporters who she knows will just as quickly turn on her the second it’s beneficial. That’s the basis of “Sympath Is A Knife,” the standout track from her remixed album, Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat. And no one knows what she means more than Ariana Grande, who has seen all the ups and downs that come with being pretty, popular, talented, and rich. The long-awaited collaboration between the two was the most anticipated track from the remix project and it more than lives up to expectations.

Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat has been the worst-kept secret in the music industry, as fans figured out the remix album was coming, even despite Charli’s admitted penchant for lying. She began teasing the album with a slew of billboards strategically placed in the hometowns of the artists featured on the project, which included Bon Iver, Tinashe, and more. Now that the remixed album is officially out, fans will have the chance to find out how these reimagined tracks stack up to the originals. You can listen to “Sympathy Is A Knife” with Ariana Grande above, and find more info about Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat here.