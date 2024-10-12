Never mess with a brat. Charli XCX had to teach this cardinal rule to an outlet. Today (October 12), the “Sympathy Is A Knife” singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend Billie Eilish from a potential landmine question.

On October 10, Billie Eilish and Finneas sat down for an interview with the LA Times. During the chat, the pair discuss Billie’s latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Eventually, other pop acts including Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan were entered into the discussion. Billie Eilish was then asked if she ever felt threatened by their success, which didn’t sit well with Charli XCX.

“Pausing from ‘Brat’ completely different chaos to just say lol this is a crazy question,” wrote Charli XCX on X.

Billie Eilish also found the question comical. In response to it, Billie said: “Are you kidding me? I’m so happy for these b*tches. It’s a crazy world when you get to the level they’re experiencing right now, and they’re doing great. Fans are drawn to them because they’re f*cking awesome.”

Usually, beef sells in music (just look at Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s recent spat). However, for years Billie Eilish has attempted to dodge any public dust-ups.

Back in May, Billie Eilish brushed off a question about newer artists “copying her,” instead she pointed out everyone including herself is inspired by others.