Until fall arrives later this month, it’s still (technically!) Brat Summer. So before it’s over, Charli XCX is releasing a remix of album highlight “Talk Talk” with Sweat tour partner Troye Sivan.

Dua Lipa will also be on the remix, although she won’t be doing any singing. Charli clarified her involvement on social media. “also thank you @dualipa for speaking french and spanish on the track,” she wrote.

The “Talk Talk” remix is out tomorrow, Thursday, September 12.

Charli XCX previously revealed on TikTok that “Talk Talk” (try saying “TikTok Talk Talk” five times fast) is about her fiancé, The 1975’s George Daniel.

“We were at the NME Awards [in 2020], we were both sat on different tables, and we were like texting each other, but we weren’t hanging out,” she said, according to People. “But we were both looking over at each other — it was very like, one of us would look, and the other one would look away, and then just vice versa. You know, when you just feel like someone is watching you, you can feel a hole burning in the back of your head or something like that.”

She added, “It was very much that moment.”