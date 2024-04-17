Charli XCX finally revealed what she was teasing with Troye Sivan — and it’s that the two are doing a new co-headlining tour.
Titled the Sweat tour and tied to Charli’s upcoming album, Brat, they will kick things off in Detroit this September, before heading to arenas across North America. Shygirl will be opening for all dates.
For those hoping to attend, the pre-sale opens next Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Registration to participate in the pre-sale is available here. From there, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at the same time.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan’s 2024 Sweat Tour Dates
09/14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/16 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/05 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/22 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
