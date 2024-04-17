Charli XCX finally revealed what she was teasing with Troye Sivan — and it’s that the two are doing a new co-headlining tour.

Titled the Sweat tour and tied to Charli’s upcoming album, Brat, they will kick things off in Detroit this September, before heading to arenas across North America. Shygirl will be opening for all dates.

For those hoping to attend, the pre-sale opens next Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Registration to participate in the pre-sale is available here. From there, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at the same time.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.