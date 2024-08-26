Brat has been one of the year’s biggest hits so far, and it sounds like there’s potentially more where that came from.

In a new Vulture interview, Charli XCX said there’s a “full-length other project” that may be on the way. She wouldn’t call it a remix album but said, “It’s definitely in the bratosphere, so to speak.” The story also notes that Charli was recently in the studio with Bon Iver and Danielle Haim.

Meanwhile, the piece also includes quotes on Charli from Taylor Swift and “Guess” partner Billie Eilish. Swift said, “I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off.” Eilish called Charli the “coolest b*tch I know” and said, “I’m just so honored to have been a part of Brat Summer.”

She also talked about her relationship with Atlantic Records, saying, “I’ve always been … interpreted as difficult. I have a high standard, and I don’t think they’re right always. And I’m not willing to do something just because they think it’s right. They don’t know what’s best for me and my career, you know? I don’t suffer bullsh*tters, you know? There are a lot of bullsh*tters in the music industry. There really, really are.”

Find the full feature here.