Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s joint Sweat Tour had a relatively short run this year, spanning 22 dates in September and October. What a time it was, though, and if you didn’t manage to make it a show, a pretty great alternative will soon be available: Today (December 12), iHeartRadio, Meta, and OBB Media announced the tour is heading to virtual reality via Meta Quest.

It’s a concert film, but it’s about as immersive as they come. The streaming event, which was filmed at one of the Kia Forum concerts will be available for free in immersive 3D video on Meta Quest devices. The premiere is set for December 27 at 8 p.m. ET, with replays starting the next day.

In a statement, Charli said, “Performing with Troye every night on the Sweat Tour was truly iconic and I’m so excited for fans to now be able to experience it at home.” Sivan also said, “It’s been a dream to share the stage with Charli every night of the Sweat Tour. Our fans brought the energy up in every arena, and I can’t wait for them to have an elevated experience thanks to OBB, iHeart, and Meta. Getting to offer our fans another chance to experience the show in VR is incredible.”