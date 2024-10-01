Who Will Be On Charli XCX’s ‘BRAT’ Remix Album?

Early this week, Charli XCX fans began speculating about who she’s working with on a remixed version of her intensely viral summer hit album, Brat. The speculation began when Brat-themed billboards began popping up in major cities. Charli herself had previously teased some kind of additional release “in the bratosphere,” and while she previously denied the probability of a remix album, she also notoriously said, “Lying is so fun, so brat,” so anything she tells the press ought to be taken with a grain of salt.

With that being said, who all is rumored to be on the Brat remix album?

According to Rolling Stone, the names that have seemingly been confirmed for inclusion include: Bon Iver, whose billboard was seen in the rocker’s hometown, Minneapolis, and Tinashe. Meanwhile, Troye Sivan, with whom Charli already released a “Talk Talk” remix; Billie Eilish, who appears in the underwear-themed “Guess” video; and Lorde, who popped up on “Girl, So Confusing“; have already been released or confirmed, along with Addison Rae and EDM icon Robyn.

The new version of the album is a two-disc release, featuring Charli’s recent remixes and a second version of the tracklist of Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.

Brat And It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out 10/11 via Atlantic.