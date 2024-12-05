Charli XCX is a vibrant performer when it comes to being on stage, but it turns out that a lot of the time, she’s smiling through the pain.

In a new video with Variety shared yesterday (December 4), Charli explains:

“I find touring, actually, really hard emotionally. […] I find the stage, actually, these days, to be a very angry place for me. I’ve done a lot of physical damage to my body from performing, and I’m often in a lot of pain when I perform. Genuinely, physically, I have nerve damage in my neck from things that I’ve done on the stage. For me to give a performance that I feel is good enough, I have to really physically throw myself around, and that makes me very upset when I do it, so it’s kind of this hell hole [laughs].”

Elsewhere in the video, Charli explained the story about “Girl, So Confusing” and its Lorde-featuring remix:

“From the beginning of the album, I knew I wanted to do this kind of remixed version of the album, and this was the first song I wrote for the album. I just remember the second I wrote it, I was like, ‘I need Ella to be on a remix of this song,’ but I didn’t know how to approach it, because obviously, it’s a tricky situation. […] I think it was literally 24 or 48 hours, she came back with this really incredible verse that made me really really emotional. I think what she said was beautiful and really cool and honest, and I’m so happy that we have that song together, and as cheesy as this sounds, our relationship is in a really different place and it’s really cool.”

Check out the video above.