All of the talk is about the song of the summer, but Charli XCX might just have the album of the summer for 2024 with Brat. The project has demonstrated some staying power since its early June release, but speaking of sticking around (or not): Charli herself can see herself getting out of the music business in the future.

In a recent interview with The Sun (as NME notes), Charli said, “I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music forever. Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore.”

One of those “other creative areas” might be acting: She’s set to make her acting debut in a remake of the 1970s horror film Faces Of Death, and she said of that, “I was a fan of the original movie. I saw that this film was being remade by a director, Daniel Goldhaber. We met and we spoke, and he was like, ‘You should be in it.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ […] I really got the bug from that.”

Charli also got a bit of acting in with her “360” video, which features folks like Julia Fox and Emma Chamberlain.