While Taylor Swift is pretty universally beloved, she does at times come under fire: Climate activists recently targeted her private jet, Dave Grohl seemingly has a bone to pick, and now, there’s some of Charli XCX’s fans.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user shared a compilation of videos of people at Charli-related events chanting “a Taylor morreu,” which in Portuguese means “Taylor is dead,” presumably in reference to Swift. The user wrote, “Hey @charli_xcx, your brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming “Taylor is dead!” in your concerts and events related to you. Could you do something about it? We don’t belive that’s what music should be about. @taylornation13 please take notice in that too.”

Hey @charli_xcx, your brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming “Taylor is dead!” in your concerts and events related to you. Could you do something about it? We don’t belive that’s what music should be about. @taylornation13 please take notice in that too. pic.twitter.com/pPU6wWjeXl — gui ritsu (@ritsuppy) June 23, 2024

Charli shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows. it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not tolerate it.”

This comes after Grohl said on stage this past weekend, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f*cking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What?! Just saying.”