Charlie Puth has some experience with Christmas music, like when he performed an all-star rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” in 2016 alongside DNCE, Sabrina Carpenter, Tinashe, Fifth Harmony, and a few others. Now, he’s giving holiday originals a try, as he just dropped “December 25th.”

Puth explains in a press release, “I wrote and recorded December 25 completely on a whim a few weeks ago in my studio while working on my new album, and though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays. So here you go…”

Meanwhile, in his recent Uproxx cover story, Puth said of his public perception, “I do feel like a lot of people still don’t know me. My goal is, after this year, to have people know me. I feel like a lot of people don’t like me, and they hold a little bit of disdain for me because I’m in your face a lot. I don’t rub the ‘perfect pitch’ thing in, but it can come off as a little braggadocios. My personality can be loud at times, but I just wish people knew that [it’s because] I care so much. I can understand why people get annoyed with me sometimes — thinking that I feel like I do know everything. But I really don’t.”

Listen to “December 25th” above.