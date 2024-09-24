A lot is going right for Charlie Puth these days. He got a laudatory co-sign from Taylor Swift earlier this year. He teamed up with Stray Kids for a song in May and dropped a solo track, “Hero,” not long after. Most importantly, he revealed a few days ago that he’s married now.

The good news just keeps coming in: It was announced today (September 24) that Puth has landed his own Roku Original comedy series, titled The Charlie Puth Show. The six-episode series will stream on The Roku Channell starting October 4.

An official synopsis for the show reads:

“The Charlie Puth Show follows Charlie as he attempts to scale the zeitgeist by going beyond pop stardom to become a multi-hyphenate talent after being told it’s no longer enough to just be a musician. Featuring artists, comedians and icons from every area of the pop matrix, the famous faces that populate the show help Charlie to navigate his heightened reality where his career neurosis and musical perfectionism often gets in the way of his peace and sanity, ultimately parodying the very zeitgeist that Charlie’s trying to conquer.”

This is conveyed in the new trailer, which also reveals appearances from Will Ferrell, Courteney Cox, John Legend, Wiz Khalifa, and “Weird” Al Yankovic.

Check out the trailer above.