A little over a year ago, Charlie Puth revealed that he was engaged to Brooke Sansone. Now, they’ve taken the natural next step: Puth confirmed the two have officially tied the knot.

He revealed the news with a wedding photo gallery on Instagram today (September 17), which was accompanied with a written caption about the newest member of the Puth family:

“I love you Brooke…I always have,

with you I am my very best.

I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life,

and even more when we move on to our next.

Brooke Ashley Sansone,

And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth

Thank you for making me the happiest man alive

It has always been you.”

In a 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Puth explained of his then-girlfriend: