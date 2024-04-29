One of the most talked-about lines on Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is her shout out to Charlie Puth. “You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” she sings on the title track. On Sunday, the “Attention” singer — who soundtracked his engagement announcement to a Swift song — acknowledged the namecheck by sharing Swift’s Instagram post about the record-breaking success of the album.

According to People, “Puth reposted the sixth slide in Swift’s carousel post of behind-the-scenes photos she had shared of her making the album along with her reaction. The image showed Swift sitting indoors in a recording booth with headphones over her ears printed on a disc.”

Does being mentioned on one of the biggest albums in years officially make Puth a bigger artist?

In the Instagram post, Swift wrote, “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS??” The Tortured Poets Department sold 2.6 million copies in its first week of release, third most for any album, by any artist, in the SoundScan era.

She continued, “Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.” You can see the post below.