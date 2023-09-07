Last October, around the release of his vulnerable Charlie album, Charlie Puth denied that he and Taylor Swift had a collaboration on the way — a rumor based on some very intense Swiftie sleuthing. But this morning, September 7, Puth used a Swift classic to soundtrack his engagement announcement.

“I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” Puth captioned a TikTok showing him and his new fiancée, Brooke Sansone, eating pizza to the tune of Swift’s “Love Story.” “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Puth posted the same photos to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

This spring, Puth teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter and Dan And Shay for “That’s Not How This Works,” an emotional single about the intricacies of heartbreak. It’s a great pop song, as Puth is wont to do, but if all things go as planned with Sansone, he will never have to mess with breakup ballads again. In fact, it would appear that we’re in for more Puth songs like last month’s lustful, love-drunk single “Lipstick.”

