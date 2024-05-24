Pop

Charlie Puth Recalls A Tumultuous Relationship On His New Song, ‘Hero’

Charlie Puth is about to be a bigger artist than ever before. Inspired after receiving a coveted co-sign from one Taylor Swift on the title track of The Tortured Poets Department, Puth decided to drop his new single, “Hero.”

On the song, Puth offers affirmations to a special woman, letting her know that he will gladly be her rock — in good times and in bad. Over a breezy, guitar-driven instrumental, he delivers intimate vocals, creating a sense of closeness through the sounds.

“She cut me off and that’s when she said / ‘I don’t need a hero, I don’t want to be saved’ / But I said, ‘I’ll be here every night and day’ / Oh, I don’t need a hero, but if you let me stay / Oh, I can still be here every night and day,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

But like all humans, heroes fall short sometimes — and Puth is painfully self-aware as he recalls tumultuous moments in their relationship.

“Lovin’ you ain’t easy, but I’m never gonna stop it / I know that night I lost my head and I was bein’ out of pocket I wasn’t tryna start a fight or tell you how to live your life / I just wanted / You to know I f*ckin’ cared,” he sings on the song’s bridge.

“Hero” will appear on Puth’s fourth studio album, which is set for release later this year.

You can listen to “Hero” above.

