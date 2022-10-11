In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, singer Greyson Chance revealed he felt “completely abandoned” after signing to Ellen Degeneres‘ record label back in 2010. Degeneres, who launched eleveneleven records that year, also signed Charlie Puth around that time. In another interview with Rolling Stone Puth, who had recorded a demo EP under the label, also shared that he felt ghosted by Degeneres and her team.

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson,” he said. “But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP. Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective… All the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody.”

While Puth may not have had the best experience under Degeneres’ label, he said the comedian and former talk show host was always pleasant toward him.

“People describe Ellen as rude,” he said. “I’ve never experienced that. Maybe she likes me.”

His career would take off years later, with his appearance on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” from the Furious 7 soundtrack in 2015. He admits he is thankful that he didn’t come to fame right away, as he doesn’t have much confidence in those early recordings.

“I don’t know how good they are,” he said.

Charlie Puth’s latest album, Charlie, is out now via Atlantic. Stream here.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.