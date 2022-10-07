The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

In 2019, Charlie Puth couldn’t wait to get his heart broken for the first time. At 30 years old, Puth is the pop poster boy for late bloomers, and he described himself that way to Hunter Harris and Vulture back then — yearning for the kind of teenage puppy love he watched in Clueless and worrying that his love songs came across as formulaic. In January 2020, that insecurity caused him to scrap his followup to his acclaimed 2018 sophomore album Voicenotes. He provided an update 18 months later, revealing the pressure he’d felt to pump out the next radio-friendly hit while operating from a relatively empty internal well. Charlie, his long-awaited third solo album out today (October 7), leaves that problem firmly in the past.

This is Puth at his most vulnerable, down to a teary-eyed TikTok admission about how traumatizing “That’s Hilarious,” the album opener, was for him. That unabashed transparency is the backbone of Charlie — rooted in authentic pain, brave exploration, and subsequent self-discovery. The album was produced entirely by Puth and assembled on TikTok, to extinguish his self-doubt by receiving real-time feedback from his fans that he’d missed during the pandemic.

Puth hadn’t needed to draw from experience to churn out platinum-certified pop earworms like the ubiquitous “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, “Marvin Gaye” featuring Meghan Trainor, “Attention,” “One Call Away,” or “We Don’t Talk Anymore” featuring Selena Gomez. With Charlie, recorded in the aftermath of a draining breakup — be careful what you wish for? — he balances his reputable music theory expertise, pristine pitch, and innovative production with his newfound introspection.

It began with “Light Switch,” the gold-certified catchy lead single with nearly 300 million Spotify streams and 15 weeks on the Hot 100 to its name. Born by accident on TikTok, Puth had an epiphany after recording himself flipping a light switch. The melodic, uninhibited album closer, “No More Drama” was similarly hinged on a creaking door. The Jung Kook-assisted bop “Left And Right” cleverly pans from one headphone (or AirPod, probably) to the other in the chorus. Each track seamlessly segues into the next sonically, but the duality in the ordering is more intriguing — mirroring the emotional whiplash of falling in and out of love. The lasting revelation, though, is the cohesive lyrical arc Puth paints. The broken man in “That’s Hilarious” is stronger for it in “No More Drama.”

In “That’s Hilarious,” Puth laments that his ex “took away a year of my f*ckin’ life” in the pre-chorus before the chorus reveals his scars, underscored by synthesized laughter: “You didn’t love when you had me / But now you need me so badly / You can’t be serious / That’s hilarious.” The next track, “Charlie Be Quiet,” hits on Puth’s pension to keep his messy (and potentially risky) feelings to himself.

Early album standouts “Light Switch” and “There’s A First Time For Everything” capture the hypnotizing and intoxicating nature of developing a crush. Puth’s buoyancy is immediately deflated with the synth-based “Smells Like Me,” which simultaneously sounds like it’s plucked from an ’80s rom-com and delivers a bitter yet earnest message — “I hope your jacket smells like me” — that could be found in any Instagram caption.