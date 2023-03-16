Rumors are swirling around whether Sabrina Carpenter is dating Shawn Mendes. Charlie Puth is five months removed from dismissing rumors that he was collaborating with Taylor Swift.

Tonight, March 15, Carpenter suspended belief around her real-life romantic status, and Puth confirmed a collaboration with Carpenter — not Swift — with a TikTok. Puth posted the 13-second snippet with the simple caption, “3.31 @sabrinacarpenter @danandshay.”

In the presumed teaser of their upcoming single’s video, Carpenter and Puth are at a candlelit table and playing a game of Operation. Carpenter successfully pries out the heart. She holds it up to Puth, who says, “I always knew you had a tiny, tiny heart.” Piano kicks in, and the clip cuts out just as Carpenter and Puth kiss.

Puth had teased “the start of something special” was coming tonight earlier in the day on Twitter, while Carpenter promoted Emails I Can’t Send Fwd:, an extended version of her July 2022 album, out this Friday, March 17.

Carpenter is also enjoying the popularity of “Nonsense,” her Emails I Can’t Send track that peaked at No. 43 this week on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart and peaked at No. 56 on the publication’s coveted Hot 100 in early February.