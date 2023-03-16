Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Charlie Puth And Sabrina Carpenter Teased Their Collaborative Single With A Kiss

Rumors are swirling around whether Sabrina Carpenter is dating Shawn Mendes. Charlie Puth is five months removed from dismissing rumors that he was collaborating with Taylor Swift.

Tonight, March 15, Carpenter suspended belief around her real-life romantic status, and Puth confirmed a collaboration with Carpenter — not Swift — with a TikTok. Puth posted the 13-second snippet with the simple caption, “3.31 @sabrinacarpenter @danandshay.”

In the presumed teaser of their upcoming single’s video, Carpenter and Puth are at a candlelit table and playing a game of Operation. Carpenter successfully pries out the heart. She holds it up to Puth, who says, “I always knew you had a tiny, tiny heart.” Piano kicks in, and the clip cuts out just as Carpenter and Puth kiss.

@charlieputh

3.31 @sabrinacarpenter @danandshay

♬ original sound – Charlie Puth

Puth had teased “the start of something special” was coming tonight earlier in the day on Twitter, while Carpenter promoted Emails I Can’t Send Fwd:, an extended version of her July 2022 album, out this Friday, March 17.

Carpenter is also enjoying the popularity of “Nonsense,” her Emails I Can’t Send track that peaked at No. 43 this week on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart and peaked at No. 56 on the publication’s coveted Hot 100 in early February.

Puth all but reintroduced himself with his self-titled third studio album from last October. Uproxx’s review of Charlie touted it as a long-overdue departure from perfectly packaged pop made for mass consumption and Puth’s official arrival as a relatable pop star with lived experience to back up his melodic ear worms.

We’ll see what sort of inevitable radio candy Carpenter and Puth (and Dan And Shay?) have on tap on March 31.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

