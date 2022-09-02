We’re not about a month away from Charlie, the third album from Charlie Puth. Ahead of then, he has offered up a new preview of it via “Smells Like Me,” a single that’s a mix of modern pop and an ’80s synth ballad. He sings on the emotional track, “I hope the memory’s killin’ you over there / Don’t even front, you know that you just can’t compare / What it used to be / I hopе your jacket smells like mе.”

On Twitter today, Puth wrote of the track, “I never thought former pain could morph itself into musical closure. ‘Smells Like Me’ is out now.” In an Instagram Story, he also shared a screenshot of a text he sent to somebody that reads, “I hope people like this one it’s not easy writing songs about the worst time in my life.”

He previously wrote of Charlie, “This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Check out “Smells Like Me” above.

Charlie is out 10/7 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.