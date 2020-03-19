Live concerts aren’t the best idea right now, given that social distancing is becoming a core part of most people’s lifestyles in an effort to help slow/stop the spread of the coronavirus. While many festivals and tours have been canceled for at least the next month or two, some artists have found a way to make the best of the situation: livestreaming.

Earlier this week, Coldplay leader Chris Martin kicked off the “Together At Home” livestream concert series. As the title suggests, artists who are self-isolating hop on Instagram Live and perform from their homes while answering questions and otherwise interacting with fans (as part of the “Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” fundraiser). The latest artist to participate is Charlie Puth, who put on his own home-based performance yesterday.

During the half-hour set, he performed a handful of songs, including “Attention,” “One Call Away,” and “See You Again.” He also spoke about James Taylor after citing a line from his song “You’ve Got A Friend” as a major influence on “See You Again.” Puth said, “James Taylor is the reason I know how to sing. I was always obsessed with how he connected Brazilian influences into pop music.”

Watch Puth’s livestream above.

