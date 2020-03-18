On Monday, Chris Martin of Coldplay decided it was time to lift some spirits as America and the rest of the world enters self quarantine due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus. Working with the World Health Organization for the #TogetherAtHome series, the Coldplay frontman hosted a live streamed living room concert and included some of the band’s most beloved hits, including “Yellow,” “Sky Full Of Stars,” and “Viva La Vida.” Now streamed almost half a million times, the hashtag has spread into a series and yesterday John Legend took over.
Miguel, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are all set to play streams on that hashtag platform in the coming days, so keep an eye out for them. But plenty of other musicians are taking matters into their own hands, too. Unable to tour and restless at home, what better way for artists and fans to connect than using technology to share music and other resources? Check out an updating list of musicians who are hosting live streams in the coming days.
Miley Cyrus
Since the quarantine began, Miley decided to use her platform on Instagram to start talking with other artists and people about how they’re holding up and what else has been going on with them. Dubbed Bright Minded, the second episode featured Demi Lovato, and was an open and honest conversation about where the singer is at with her mental health and sobriety. Listen above and look for today’s episode to begin streaming at 11:30 AM PST.
Charli XCX
View this post on Instagram
💓 ok so tomorrow I’m gonna join @christineandthequeens on Instagram live to have an open emo conversation about all the things we’re feeling right now.. about being creative… about being lonely… about music… about whatever you want to hear us talking about…. we’re ready to get DEEEEEP. comment below if u have any questions for us or any topics you want us to cover. we’ll be online 5pm uk time, 6pm French time, 9am LA time 💓 ps how cute is this video of us 💓
Always the inventive creator working around the system, Charli announced a “Self-Isolating” series of livestreams that will feature Charli and her extremely talented friends. Today’s show kicked off with an “emo chat with Christine and the Queens” and will continue on each day of the week with another guest, including the likes of Kim Petras and Diplo. Full schedule for the week here.
Grammy Museum
Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum is closed, as most other public places are, but the organization has decided to stream a bunch of unreleased programs instead, including the content from the likes of Billie Eilish and Brandi Carlile. Check www.grammymuseum.org every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, for content that includes Yola (March 21), Newhart (March 23), Larkin Poe (March 25), X Ambassadors (March 28), Carlile (March 30), Eilish and Finneas (April 1), Greta Van Fleet (April 4) and Kool and the Gang (April 6).
Indigo Girls
In the mood for some new music from some old legends? The Indigo Girls have announced an official livestream and Q&A for tomorrow, March 19, in support of their new album Look Long. The stream kicks off at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST.
Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie
View this post on Instagram
Hey Everyone, I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated. But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been. Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me. So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU. For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio. We will be streaming on YouTube / Facebook at 4pm PST daily – link in bio. We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best. See You Tomorrow. xo Ben
Ben Gibbard has announced a daily livestream, “Ben Gibbard: Live From Home” that will be streaming on YouTube and Facebook at 4 PM PST daily. Get your fix for all the emo songs and new solo material this indie rock legend has in store, whether it’s from the Postal Service, Death Cab, or something entirely different, Gibbard has one of those voices that is inherently calming. “We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally,” he wrote in the Instagram post about the stream. “It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best.”
