On Monday, Chris Martin of Coldplay decided it was time to lift some spirits as America and the rest of the world enters self quarantine due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus. Working with the World Health Organization for the #TogetherAtHome series, the Coldplay frontman hosted a live streamed living room concert and included some of the band’s most beloved hits, including “Yellow,” “Sky Full Of Stars,” and “Viva La Vida.” Now streamed almost half a million times, the hashtag has spread into a series and yesterday John Legend took over.

Miguel, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are all set to play streams on that hashtag platform in the coming days, so keep an eye out for them. But plenty of other musicians are taking matters into their own hands, too. Unable to tour and restless at home, what better way for artists and fans to connect than using technology to share music and other resources? Check out an updating list of musicians who are hosting live streams in the coming days.

Miley Cyrus

Since the quarantine began, Miley decided to use her platform on Instagram to start talking with other artists and people about how they’re holding up and what else has been going on with them. Dubbed Bright Minded, the second episode featured Demi Lovato, and was an open and honest conversation about where the singer is at with her mental health and sobriety. Listen above and look for today’s episode to begin streaming at 11:30 AM PST.

Charli XCX

Always the inventive creator working around the system, Charli announced a “Self-Isolating” series of livestreams that will feature Charli and her extremely talented friends. Today’s show kicked off with an “emo chat with Christine and the Queens” and will continue on each day of the week with another guest, including the likes of Kim Petras and Diplo. Full schedule for the week here.

Grammy Museum

Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum is closed, as most other public places are, but the organization has decided to stream a bunch of unreleased programs instead, including the content from the likes of Billie Eilish and Brandi Carlile. Check www.grammymuseum.org every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, for content that includes Yola (March 21), Newhart (March 23), Larkin Poe (March 25), X Ambassadors (March 28), Carlile (March 30), Eilish and Finneas (April 1), Greta Van Fleet (April 4) and Kool and the Gang (April 6).

Indigo Girls

In the mood for some new music from some old legends? The Indigo Girls have announced an official livestream and Q&A for tomorrow, March 19, in support of their new album Look Long. The stream kicks off at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST.