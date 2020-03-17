The spread of the coronavirus has made social distancing the new norm, so for all the people who are staying home these days, Coldplay’s Chris Martin gave a livestreamed performance from his house.

It was really less of a concert and more of an informal hangout. For a half hour yesterday, Martin sat at his piano, hopped on Instagram Live, and responded to messages from fans. He answered questions and took song requests, and his impromptu setlist ended up including Coldplay classics like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” and “Trouble.” He also worked a bit of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars” into the mix.

He explained the premise of the livestream at the start, saying, “I’m on my own, sort of, in the house where I am, where I live. I was supposed to be with the band, Coldplay, today, from which I come, but we are stuck in different countries, so we can’t play together. So I thought what would be nice would be to check in with some of you out there and see how you’re doing and where you are and what I can do for you. I had an idea that we can this thing ‘Together At Home,’ and who knows: Maybe tomorrow, someone else will take it over.”

Indeed, somebody else will be taking over: Yesterday, John Legend said that today (March 17), he will be putting on his own livestream performance as part of the series, writing, “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together!”

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

The “Together At Home” series comes as part of a partnership between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, who are attempting to raise $675 million to benefit COVID-19 relief through April.

Meanwhile, the Coldplay leader wasn’t the only one who hosted a livestream yesterday, as Keith Urban (and his wife, Nicole Kidman) put on a half-hour performance from the basement of his Nashville home and shared it on Instagram Live.

Watch Martin and Urban’s livestreams above.

