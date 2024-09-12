On August 22, Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker began teasing another Brent project and have continued to amp up the anticipation in the weeks since.

On Thursday morning, September 12, Cutler and Zucker made it official: Brent III will be released on November 1. “Black & White,” the first single is due out this Friday, September 13. Cutler and Zucker each shared snippets of the song on TikTok, here and here.

“Brent III: the album is yours on November 1,” Cutler and Zucker jointly posted on Instagram, along with the presumed album cover art. “When we sat down to write together again, songs just kept pouring out of us, and we knew we needed to give you everything we had.”

While this is the third installment of Brent, Brent III is Cutler and Zucker’s first collaborative LP. 2019’s Brent and 2021’s Brent II were EPs of five tracks apiece. “You Were Good To Me” from Brent is certified platinum, and “This Is How You Fall In Love” from Brent II is certified gold.

According to a press release, Brent III represents “the peak of a five-year journey between the duo as both artists and friends.”

Brent III is out 11/1 via Republic Records. Find more information here.