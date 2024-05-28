All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Taylor Swift did not release new music, but she still had a hand in this week’s best new pop because her omnipresence is undefeated. Charlie Puth told Rolling Stone that he “probably wouldn’t have had the courage” to release “Hero” without Swift name-checking him in her The Tortured Poets Department title track. Elsewhere, Muni Long recruited pop royalty for a “Made For Me” remix, Romy Mars enjoyed a pop girlie coronation, and Alexander 23, Jeremy Zucker, and Lauv channeled Step Brothers for their “Cozy” video. Check out all of that and more in Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Alexander 23, Jeremy Zucker & Lauv — “Cozy” Alexander 23, Jeremy Zucker, and Lauv did what needed to be done. Their “Cozy” video scratches the itch for the ever-elusive Step Brothers sequel, except Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s raunch is replaced by endearing comedic moments during the best sleepover ever. Alexander 23, Lauv, and Zucker built their respective artistic reputations on relatable, sentimental songwriting, so it checks out that “Cozy” is extra sweet — like a three-headed cuddle bear. “And I don’t know what it is, it’s like you know me,” they sing in the chorus. “And there’s a thousand reasons why / We should stop and say, “Goodnight” / But I don’t care ’cause you’re so damn cozy.” Romy Mars — “Stuck Up” Romy Mars is much more than her viral TikTok about her famous parents grounding her. The seventeen-year-old made her musical debut with two Claud-produced songs, “Stuck Up” and “From A Distance,” presented as a double A-side single. “Stuck Up” particularly stands out, with Mars’ descriptive lyrics about a fleeting, intense summer romance complemented by an upbeat soundscape.

Astrid S — “I’m Sorry, I Love You” I’m not sorry; I love this song. Astrid S’ Joyride is perfectly titled, as she described it on Instagram as her “mini summer roadtrip album,” and “I’m Sorry, I Love You” is begging to be blasted at sunset while driving with the windows down. The song is actually biting, with the Norwegian singer-songwriter calling out a selfish lover (“Can’t admit you’re not right, you’re not able / But when I get out the shower / There’ll be gas station flowers on the table”) and feeling unfairly confined, while maintaining a free sonic spirit. Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo & SG Lewis — “Love Bites” Direct any questions about Nelly Furtado’s impact to Taylor Swift, who gushed to Furtado about “I’m Like A Bird” at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. Furtado performed “I’m Like A Bird” and other iconic Timbaland-produced hits during her newly posted NPR “Tiny Desk Concert,” but she isn’t relying on nostalgia. “Love Bites” with Tove Lo and SG Lewis proves Furtado didn’t lose her fastball. Lewis’ high-energy dance-pop beats adds an extra charge to Furtado and Tove Lo’s empowered lyrics about indulging in lust.