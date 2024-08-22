Last June, Jeremy Zucker dropped his Is Nothing Sacred? EP. Last October, Chelsea Cutler dropped Stellaria, her third full-length album. Cutler and Zucker are each extremely successful singer-songwriters, but fans can’t get enough of their collaborative relationship in the Brent universe.

On Thursday, August 22, Cutler and Zucker met the incessant fan demand for more Brent by teasing Brent Forever, which will be their third joint project. The 40-second video takes us back to the Brent cabin, where Zucker walks in with a guitar to be met by Cutler sitting at the piano. As of this writing, no further information about the project has been confirmed, but Brent Forever is available to pre-save here.

Cutler and Zucker released their Brent joint EP in May 2019. Standout track “You Were Good To Me” is two-times-platinum-certified. Brent II followed in February 2021, and “This Is How You Fall In Love” is certified gold.

Each of the Brent EPs has been five tracks, so it would make sense for the third installment to also consist of five tracks. However, if Brent is meant to be a trilogy and this is the end, maybe Brent Forever is a full-length album.

Cutler and Zucker will surely divulge more details sooner than later.