Cher has once again been denied in her attempt to have a conservatorship placed on her son, Elijah Blue Allman, according to TMZ. The two went into a temporary hearing yesterday (January 29), where the judge ruled in Allman’s favor, as he has been saying that he simply doesn’t need one.

Last month, Cher was first denied, as the judge sided with Allman’s attorneys then, too. They had argued that they were not given enough time to prepare a case against Cher’s conservatorship request.

As for why Cher is seeking a conservatorship for her son, she believes he cannot be trusted with finances due to his struggles with addiction. Allman is also receiving payments from his late father, musician Gregg Allman, as he is the recipient of a trust fund. However, Elijah has pushed against this, citing his sobriety and clearer state of mind.

According to the outlet, the judge’s latest denial of Cher’s conservatorship filing stemmed from the fact that Allman’s “alleged bipolar diagnosis” doesn’t equate to him being unable to take care of himself or process money.

The next step in the case will be a trial on a future date, where the judge will make a final ruling on the matter.