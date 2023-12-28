In September, Variety reported that Cher had been accused “of employing four men” to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room in November 2022. Variety cited a court declaration signed by his estranged wife, Marieangela King, which was “made public as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce case,” as the publication explained at the time.

“That rumor is not true,” Cher told People in October. And that was seemingly that. But on Wednesday, December 27, TMZ reported that Cher “filed for a conservatorship to control access to” Allman’s money.

“In documents filed Wednesday, Cher claims her 47-year-old son is ‘substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,'” TMZ relayed. “The documents state Elijah is entitled to regular payouts from a trust set up by his late father, legendary musician Gregg Allman, but Cher is concerned the money will immediately go toward drugs rather than basic living necessities.”

As per TMZ, Cher also stated that she “is in the best position to serve as conservator” because she is Allman’s mother and “two of Elijah’s siblings have nominated her” to do so.

People additionally reported that Cher is “seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate,” with a court hearing for a temporary conservatorship scheduled for January 5, 2024 before the hearing regarding permanent conservatorship on March 6, 2024.