Cher has finally responded to claims that she tried to kidnap her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, during a new interview with People. The accusation started in a divorce court filing from Allman’s ex-wife, Marie Angela King, who said that the pop star sent four men to get him from a hotel room in NYC.

After the news spread, Cher is setting the record straight by flat-out denying it, declaring outright, “That rumor is not true.” She went on to explain that her son struggled with substance abuse issues, saying, “I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t.”

She continued, “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

While the kidnapping claims were made in a December filing, they recently gained traction as King and Allman are in the process of finalizing their divorce. King originally said the reason was to prevent the two from reconciling their marriage.