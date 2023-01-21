It’s been revealed by one of the attendees at Beyoncé’s private show at The Royal Atlantis in Dubai that a Grammy award-winning hitmaker had recently recovered from foot surgery. Despite the private concert’s strict “no phone policy,” leaked footage surfaced online. Guests were handed specially-made pouches to put their phones in due to the event’s strict no-filming policy, but it doesn’t look like it worked. The event was invite-only, with several celebrities, journalists, and influencers attending the show.

One of the attendees, cultural critic, and author Gerrick Kennedy, shared some of his thoughts on Queen Bey’s “BEYLANTIS” performance, tweeting, “the voice gets better and better, mama was doing her good singing.” Kennedy also revealed that the “Break My Soul” singer was recovering from foot surgery.

“BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show,” he tweeted on Saturday (January 21). “That voice is just getting better and better. Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery. It’s unclear what injury led Bey to the operating table, but it’s good to know she’s doing better.”

Beyoncé is reportedly recovering from foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/UZTd8RjYuw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2023

Clips from the performance have also been circulating, including one with her and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy performing “Brown Skin Girl.” It was also revealed that Queen Bey would not perform any of her hits off her new hit album, Reinassance, which was released this past July.

TMZ reported that the “Break My Soul” singer was reportedly paid $24 million for her performance.