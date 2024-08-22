Coldplay‘s massive Music Of The Spheres World Tour took them to Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Wednesday. It’s where Taylor Swift was scheduled to play three shows during The Eras Tour, but they were canceled due to a thwarted terrorist attack. As a surprise for the Swifties in attendance, singer Chris Martin and opening act Maggie Rogers covered Swift’s “Love Story.”

“We sing this song with so much love for Taylor, with so much love for Swifties,” Martin said, according to Billboard. “And we sing this song with love for young people who are brainwashed into doing stupid sh*t and we send them our love too.” He also joked, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor.” He has nothing to worry about: it’s good. You can watch the performance above.

Swift acknowledged what happened — and what didn’t happen — in Vienna in a lengthy Instagram post this week. “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” she wrote. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together.”