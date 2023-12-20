Last night (December 19), the 2023 Ally Coalition Talent Show was held at the Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in NYC. As the annual event is co-founded by Jack Antonoff, there was no shortage of surprise guest musicians throughout the evening. A lot of the lineup consisted of performers who were returning for another year, and it benefitted a great cause, with all proceeds going to helping unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.

Clairo dropped by to perform her song, “Blouse,” alongside Bartees Strange and Antonoff’s band Bleachers. As her second song, she also covered Vashti Bunyan’s “Winter Is Blue.”

Bartees Strange would return as well to play Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

Then, there was St. Vincent, who performed her 2017 track, “New York,” from her standout album, Masseduction — which Antonoff produced. The two would join forces, as she sang “At The Holiday Party” while he played piano.

Jason Isbell was there too, deciding to honor the late John Prine with a cover of “Hello In There.”

As another Antonoff-produced song, Claud treated the crowd to a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Betty” — proving the pop star was still there in spirit. (She had performed at the Talent Show back in 2018.)

Check out some clips from the 2023 Ally Coalition Talent Show’s performances above.