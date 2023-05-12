Clairo has fully resurfaced, which could only mean one thing — indie pop is healing. The singer lent her talents to Beabadoobee, appearing on the track “Glue Song” and even released a song, “For Now,” to raise funds for non-profit organizations, For The Gworls and Everytown. However, not the musician is making her first on-camera sighting in a while.

With her live performance EP Live at Electric Lady now available across streaming platforms, Clairo shared the official visual for the single, “Amoeba.” The track was originally featured on the musician’s 2021 album Sling, along with several of the other tracks, including “Blouse,” “Partridge,” and “Zinnias.” The project’s remaining track, “Bags” was first featured on Clairo’s 2019 album Immunity.

Produced by Jack Antonoff (who’s also listed as a co-writer), on “Amoeba,” Clairo examines the lack of balance between her relationship with fame and her family as she sings, “Aren’t you glad that you reside in a Hell and in disguise? / Nobody yet everything, a pool to shed your memory / Could you say you even tried? / You haven’t called your family twice / I can hope tonight goes diffеrently / But I show up to the party just to leavе.”

The live in-studio performance directed and edited by Andy Madeleine puts those conflicting emotions on full display. In a statement, Clairo spoke about her new EP, saying, “I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady. A huge thank you to everyone involved!”

Watch the full video above.

Live At Electric Lady is out now via Fader/Republic. Find more information here.