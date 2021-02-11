The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

It only took one keyboard lesson for Claud to realize they wanted to be a musician. “When I was about 11 or 12, a contemporary music school opened up in my town and I took a trial keyboard lesson,” they tell me over Zoom. “The keyboard teacher was super cool. He taught me the four chords, it was just C, G, A minor and F. I was like, ‘I can do this, I can play these chords. And I can write my own melodies over them.’ And that’s how I started writing songs.”

It wasn’t long before Claud started releasing music professionally, beginning shortly after they landed on campus at Syracuse University and started attending house shows at the various DIY venues around the city. (“Shout out to Space Camp!”) It was there that Claud met another fledgling indie pop artist by the name of Clairo, and the two would eventually start writing together. However, after spending a couple of semesters writing more music than essays, Claud opted to leave Syracuse to focus on music full-time.

Claud became prolific after leaving school, releasing a string of seven EPs and other short-form releases between the summers of 2018 and 2020. During this whole period, they had their sights set on a full-length release. “With EPs you don’t really need to have a set theme or a message you’re trying to convey,” they explain. “But I really do feel like with a record you do have to have that. And you do have to know what you’re trying to say and find your voice a little bit more.”

One of the first things to stand out about their debut album Super Monster is the depth of its production and the confidence in its delivery. Claud’s songwriting process is one of those anomalies that defies standard explanation, but when a song begins to come to life in their head, it isn’t long before it exists in its full form, in the confines of their brain. At this point, it’s important for them to enlist the help of some collaborators in order to bring the full vision to life. “[I recorded] most of the guitar parts. I played around a lot with bass on the record, too. But I can’t play drums to save my life. So I did not do that. I don’t think you would like the record as much if I didn’t get a drum guy.”

From the first notes of “Overnight,” listeners are invited into Claud’s world as they describe the overwhelming feelings of love at first sight. “Soft Spot” continues the narrative that begun in “Overnight” to illustrate that relationship’s dissolution, and the sense of lingering feelings that remain even after a breakup. “You told me that it’s over now/But I can’t help that I think about/All the things that we used to do/’Cause I’ve got a soft spot/I’ve got it for you,” they sing softly over an affected acoustic guitar and compressed drums.

Much of the album revels in heartbreak – not only romantic, but also social. However, when Claud couldn’t land on a specific story to tell in a song, they would turn to their phone for inspiration. “I use my Notes app religiously,” they recall. “I have probably thousands and thousands of notes. Anything that I think I might want to pull from or anything that I find weird, I’ll just write it down. And then when I go to write a song, I’ll look through my notes and see if anything reminds me of something or someone and then I’ll start writing.”