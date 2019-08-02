Courtesy of Clairo

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Most people encountered Clairo for the first time on Youtube. She was a familiar sight to many: a girl with hoop earrings, mousy brown hair, and earbud headphones sitting in a dorm room, dancing poorly to a lo-fi pop song. Between the Christmas lights, the oversized Dunkin Donuts coffee, and Claire Cottril’s finger dancing, most girls who went to a liberal arts college in America can probably relate to the aesthetic of “Pretty Girl” — and the lyrics hit home, too: “I could be a pretty girl / Wear a skirt 4 u / I could be a pretty girl / Shut up when u want me 2.”

As the lyrics bop across the screen in hot pink bubble-letter font, though, Claire does something unexpected: She shakes her head, disagreeing, revealing the sarcasm underlying her chorus, and, perhaps, how the reality of a person’s feelings can differ from the words they type on a screen. The song comes off as both mournful and playful, a sweet spot of funny-sad emotion that’s been hitting in the pop world lately (just ask Ariana Grande), and when the homemade video went incredibly viral in the summer of 2017, Cottril quickly earned an album deal with Fader’s label, released the diary 001 EP to prove she wasn’t a one-hit-wonder, and got to work on indie-pop fame in earnest.

Two years, and a mini mountain of faux-outrage over her father’s connection to Converse’s now-defunct Rubber Tracks music program later, she’s emerged with a fledgling debut album, and one that points to the progress she’s managed to make in the meantime. The songs on her new album, Immunity, are crisper and darker than “Pretty Girl,” and her renewed confidence and presence might be attributed to new experiences like opening shows for Tyler The Creator, Dua Lipa, and her current slot as support for Khalid. Out today, the record has already racked up a bevy of positive reviews, even if none of the singles have had quite the impact “Pretty Girl” did.

While diary went kookier with “Flaming Hot Cheetos” and sweeter on “B.O.M.D.” (boy of my dreams) with Danny Harle of PC Music, Immunity kicks off with a song called “Alewife” that seems to directly confront a near-suicide attempt. And, whether she’s writing about a perfect crush, losing herself in a toxic one, or recovering from an almost fatal depressive episode, Cottril’s direct-yet-beautiful lyrical style evokes peers like Lorde and Grimes. Her songs are sometimes so matter-of-fact that they cross back into the realm of poetry, spinning facts into poetic webs by laying them bare: “Swear I could’ve done it if you weren’t there when I hit the floor.”