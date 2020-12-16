Back in October, burgeoning indie-pop singer Claud signaled the beginning of something exciting as they announced they were the first signee of Phoebe Bridger’s newly minted Saddest Factory label. They’ve now officially announced their debut record Super Monster and are following-up the news with a vibrant video alongside their recent single “Soft Spot.”

Directed by Brad Bischoff, Claud’s “Soft Spot” video shows them aiming to part with their emotional baggage. Claud packs up a truck with their belongings and hits the road, only to find themselves continuing to mourn a past relationship.

Speaking about the concept behind the visual, Claud notes that they’ve learned the difference between moving away and moving on from their past:

“Something I’ve come to realize in the last couple years is that moving away is VERY different than moving on (seems obvious but is really not…). This video is about the stuff that you can’t seem to leave behind and that comes with you wherever you go, whether they’re good things or not so good things.”

About the single, Claud said, “I have a soft spot for lots of people, places, and things. This song is about knowing I can’t be with this one specific person, but my feelings won’t go away… I still hope I run into them, or they randomly text me about something. It’s just me romanticizing what I can’t have and being like ‘but what if…'”

Watch the “Soft Spot” video above.

Super Monster is out 2/12/2021 via Saddest Factory. Pre-order it here.