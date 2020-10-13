Last week Phoebe Bridgers announced that she would be launching her own imprint entitled Saddest Factory, which would fall under the Dead Oceans label. The imprint already has its first release: Dream-pop singer Claud’s light-hearted single “Gold.” The track arrives alongside a colorful Christina Xing-directed music video, one that finds them — plus a few others — attempting to assimilate to the norms of society. Their attempts to fall in line fall flat as the group ends up going rogue, going back to their true renegade selves.

In a press release for the video, Claud explained the ideas behind “Gold” and its video. “Imagine stepping onto a ship that’s moving back ‘n forth back ‘n forth but perfectly in time,” Claud said. “You know you’re sinking but at the same time you’re mesmerized by the way the ship synchronized itself with the sea. I have never been on a sinking ship in the middle of the sea but I have been in a relationship.”

They continued: “‘Gold’ is about contradictions; an instructor attempting to teach a class of monsters proper manners so they can assimilate; a relationship getting so tired and so old that even gold starts to rust (which isn’t scientifically possible).”

Last week, Bridgers explained her vision for Saddest Factory, revealing that it would not be limited to just one genre or sound. “If I like it and I listen to it for pleasure, then other people will like it and listen to it for pleasure. I don’t think I have any ethos other than, ‘Am I jealous?’” she said. “The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre.”

