Back in July, Coldplay announced that their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, would be arriving in October. Now, the UK pop-rock stalwarts have shared that their forthcoming collaborative single with K-pop titans BTS, “My Universe,” is coming on September 24. According to a press release, the track will be sung in both English and Korean and was written by Coldplay and BTS. Plus, it’s produced by none other than Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, who helmed all of Music Of The Spheres.

“My Universe” will follow Coldplay’s already-released lead single “Higher Power,” plus promotional single “Coloratura.”

According to Coldplay singer Chris Martin, “Higher Power” was actually inspired by a huge bathroom sink. Speaking to ETalk, he said, “I was staying in a house with a big sink. I don’t know why but I just started hitting it. Violence against bathroom objects. It sounded really good so I just recorded a bit of this loop on my phone and took that loop and went and sat on the keyboard. Then the song just went, ‘Here I am.'”

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

