Earlier this week, Coldplay confirmed their new album, Music Of The Spheres, and teased another new song from the record would be dropping shortly. The full project won’t be out until mid-October, but that hasn’t stopped Chris Martin and co. from getting the ball rolling early with plenty of new music for fans. Following up the first new single, “Higher Power,” today’s new track is an album cut, a whopping ten and a half minute banger that closes out the record. The song is an epic that namechecks Galileo, Oumuamua and Betelgeuse, and doubles down on the band’s newfound fascination with the cosmos.

Although this is already the second song the band is sharing off the album, they’ve let fans know that the next bit of new music won’t hit until September. This is the ninth studio album for the Brit-rock band, and Music Of The Spheres is definitely venturing into more pop territory for the group. The album was produced by Max Martin and ushers in a new era for the group. Earlier this week they shared the album trailer for the record, dubbing the clip “Overtura” and doubling down on the space name theme for songs and elements associated with the record. Check that out below and listen to “Coloratura” above.

Music Of The Spheres. The new album 🪐 October 15th, 2021.

Available to pre-order: https://t.co/TglyCzQdOq pic.twitter.com/ydofZEUDmE — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 20, 2021

