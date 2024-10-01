According to Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin is ready to gracefully bow out of music. But not just yet.

During a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the “Everglow” musician announced the band’s retirement plan.

As the duo chatted about Coldplay’s forthcoming album, Moon Music, Martin dropped the bombshell. “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real,” he said. “Yeah, I promise.”

In case that went over your head, Martin quite casually confirmed that Coldplay’s hard musical stop is 12 studio albums. While that may seem far away, Moon Music, which is due out on October 4 marks Coldplay’s 10th album.

Martin went on to explain the reasoning for the decision, saying: “Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit. There’s only seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12 and a half Beatles albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.”

Most wouldn’t consider 12 albums to be “less.” Frankly, it is not even standard for most act. Still, for Coldplay their standards are much higher than the average artist.

Martin ended with a note about Coldplay’s mission as musicians. “Also, having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it,” he said. “It’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve.”

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Parlophone/Atlantic. Find more information here.