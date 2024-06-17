Back in January 2023, Coldplay offered an update about their upcoming milestone 10th album, with Chris Martin saying, “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.” Then, that November, they teased a song called “One World” when they asked fans to contribute recordings of themselves to be used on the track.

Now, the band has officially announced Moon Music, and it’s set to drop on October 4. There’s no tracklist revealed yet, but there’s the aforementioned “One World,” as well as a new song called “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” that’s set for release this Friday, June 21.

Physical editions of the album will be available, but the band is doing it in an uncommonly sustainability-focused way. On the vinyl front, Moon Music will be released as a 140g EcoRecord rPET LP, each copy of which contains “nine recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste,” per a press release.

There’s also the Notebook Edition EcoRecord rPET LP edition, which “comprises 70% river plastic, intercepted by The Ocean Cleanup from the Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala, and prevented from reaching the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.”

Finally, there’s the CD release, which will “be the world’s first to be released on EcoCD, created from 90% recycled polycarbonate, sourced from post-consumer waste streams.”